Winter Weather Advisory issued April 18 at 3:05PM PDT until April 19 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches,

except 4 to 8 inches above 4000 feet.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Breezy winds with falling snow may reduce

visibility at times. Because precipitation is showery, there

will likely be variations in snowfall amounts.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map