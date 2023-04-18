Winter Weather Advisory issued April 18 at 3:10AM PDT until April 19 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up
to 8 inches are expected, mainly near the crest. Winds gusting
as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Santiam Pass could see additional localized
snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches by early Wednesday morning.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling
5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for
Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.