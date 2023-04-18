Winter Weather Advisory issued April 18 at 5:14AM PDT until April 19 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

CCA

* WHAT…Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 8

to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades. Cascades in Lane County near

McKenzie Pass.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Breezy winds with falling snow may reduce

visibility at times. Because precipitation is showery, there

will likely be variations in snowfall amounts.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map