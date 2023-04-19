Winter Weather Advisory issued April 19 at 3:14AM PDT until April 19 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 2

to 5 inches with heavier amounts near the crest.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling

5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for

Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.