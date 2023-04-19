Winter Weather Advisory issued April 19 at 3:56AM PDT until April 19 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches,

except 4 to 7 inches above 4000 feet.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map