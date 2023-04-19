Winter Weather Advisory issued April 19 at 4:52AM PDT until April 19 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow above 2000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 2
to 4 inches, mainly during the afternoon hours.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills. In
Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map