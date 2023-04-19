Skip to Content
today at 12:05 PM
Published 4:52 AM

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 19 at 4:52AM PDT until April 19 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches
with 4 to 7 inches above 4000 feet.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

National Weather Service

