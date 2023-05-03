Special Weather Statement issued May 3 at 6:21PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
At 621 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Breitenbush Springs, or 9 miles northeast of Detroit, moving
northwest at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Breitenbush Springs.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.