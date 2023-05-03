Special Weather Statement issued May 3 at 6:32PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
At 632 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles east of Camp Sherman, or 17 miles southwest of Madras, moving
northwest at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Southwestern Warm Springs Reservation.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.