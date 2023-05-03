Special Weather Statement issued May 3 at 6:32PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

At 632 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles east of Camp Sherman, or 17 miles southwest of Madras, moving

northwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Southwestern Warm Springs Reservation.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.