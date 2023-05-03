Special Weather Statement issued May 3 at 8:34PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

At 833 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Terrebonne, or near Redmond, moving northwest at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Redmond, Prineville, Madras, Culver, Metolius, Terrebonne, Grizzly

and Powell Butte.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.