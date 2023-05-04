Special Weather Statement issued May 4 at 5:29PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

At 528 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles west of Seneca, or 23 miles southwest of John Day, moving

northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Grant

County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.