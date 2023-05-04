Special Weather Statement issued May 4 at 5:29PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
At 528 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles west of Seneca, or 23 miles southwest of John Day, moving
northwest at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Grant
County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.