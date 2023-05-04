Special Weather Statement issued May 4 at 5:31PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

At 530 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles northeast of Long Creek, or 26 miles north of John Day, moving

north at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Grant

County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.