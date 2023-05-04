Special Weather Statement issued May 4 at 5:31PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
At 530 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11
miles northeast of Long Creek, or 26 miles north of John Day, moving
north at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Grant
County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.