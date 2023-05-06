Special Weather Statement issued May 6 at 4:16PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
At 416 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Terrebonne, or 7 miles northwest of Redmond, moving northwest at 25
mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Redmond and Terrebonne.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.