Heat Advisory issued May 12 at 3:20AM PDT until May 15 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Unseasonably warm to hot conditions with maximum

temperatures in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Minimum temperatures

generally dipping into the mid 50s to lower 60s early each

morning.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

* WHEN…From 2 PM Saturday to 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Urban centers and locations above the

valley floors will remain the warmest overnight, with morning

lows potentially holding in the mid to upper 60s.

Drink plenty of fluids, seek air-conditioned locations if

possible, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and

neighbors. Children and pets should never be left unattended in

vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks

in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,

dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon

or wa211.org in Washington