Special Weather Statement issued May 15 at 2:48PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

At 248 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

southeastern Warm Springs Reservation, or 12 miles northwest of

Madras, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Warm Springs and southeastern Warm Springs Reservation.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.