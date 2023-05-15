Special Weather Statement issued May 15 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
At 300 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Ashwood, or 23 miles northeast of Madras, moving northeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Ashwood and Clarno.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.