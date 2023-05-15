Special Weather Statement issued May 15 at 4:29PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
At 429 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Brothers, or 33 miles south of Prineville, moving east at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Hampton and Brothers.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.