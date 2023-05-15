Special Weather Statement issued May 15 at 4:31PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

At 431 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14

miles southwest of Millican, or 18 miles northeast of La Pine, moving

northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Millican.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.