Special Weather Statement issued May 16 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

At 359 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Blue River, or 22 miles southeast of Sweet Home, moving west at 10

mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Blue River and Nimrod.

In Oregon this includes State Highway 126 from Eugene to McKenzie

Bridge near mile marker 34, and between mile markers 36 and 46.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.