Special Weather Statement issued May 17 at 3:29PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
At 329 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Zigzag, or near Government Camp, moving southeast at 5 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Government Camp.
In Oregon this includes U.S. Highway 26 east of Portland between mile
markers 44 and 54.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.