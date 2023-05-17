Special Weather Statement issued May 17 at 3:29PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

At 329 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Zigzag, or near Government Camp, moving southeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Government Camp.

In Oregon this includes U.S. Highway 26 east of Portland between mile

markers 44 and 54.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.