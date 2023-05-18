Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued May 18 at 4:30PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

At 430 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Parkdale, or 15 miles south of Hood River, moving north at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include…
Parkdale.

In Oregon this includes State Highway 35 between mile markers 74 and
94.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm.

National Weather Service

