Special Weather Statement issued May 18 at 8:03PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
At 803 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Three Rivers, or 8 miles north of La Pine, moving northwest at 5 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Three Rivers and Sunriver.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.