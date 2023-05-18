Special Weather Statement issued May 18 at 8:34PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

At 834 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles northwest of Sunriver, or 14 miles southwest of Bend, moving

north at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include…

Bend, Three Rivers and Sunriver.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.