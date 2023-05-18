Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 8:34 PM

Special Weather Statement issued May 18 at 8:34PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

At 834 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles northwest of Sunriver, or 14 miles southwest of Bend, moving
north at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include…
Bend, Three Rivers and Sunriver.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content