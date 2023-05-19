Special Weather Statement issued May 19 at 1:44PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
At 143 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Seneca, or 18 miles south of John Day. This storm was nearly
stationary.
HAZARD…Half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.
Locations impacted include…
Seneca.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.