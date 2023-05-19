Special Weather Statement issued May 19 at 4:17PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
At 417 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11
miles north of Camp Sherman, or 21 miles west of Madras, moving
northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Southwestern Warm Springs Reservation.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.