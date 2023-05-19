Special Weather Statement issued May 19 at 4:23PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

At 423 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Powell Butte, or 7 miles northeast of Redmond, moving northeast at 15

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Redmond.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.