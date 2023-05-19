Special Weather Statement issued May 19 at 6:12PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

At 611 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Warm Springs Reservation to 6 miles southeast

of Wapinitia to 9 miles northwest of Shaniko to near Antelope.

Movement was northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Antelope, Shaniko, Kent, Clarno and eastern Warm Springs Reservation.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.