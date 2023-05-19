Special Weather Statement issued May 19 at 6:15PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
At 615 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Timothy Lake, or 12 miles south of Government Camp, moving north at
15 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Timothy Lake.
In Oregon this includes U.S. Highway 26 east of Portland between mile
markers 61 and 62.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.