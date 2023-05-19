Special Weather Statement issued May 19 at 6:15PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

At 615 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Timothy Lake, or 12 miles south of Government Camp, moving north at

15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Timothy Lake.

In Oregon this includes U.S. Highway 26 east of Portland between mile

markers 61 and 62.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.