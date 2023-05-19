Special Weather Statement issued May 19 at 6:26PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
At 626 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Timothy Lake, or 9 miles south of Government Camp, moving northeast
at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Wasco
County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.