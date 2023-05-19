Special Weather Statement issued May 19 at 6:26PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

At 626 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Timothy Lake, or 9 miles south of Government Camp, moving northeast

at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Wasco

County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.