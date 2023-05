At 413 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles northwest of Izee, or 30 miles southwest of John Day. This

storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include…

Izee.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.