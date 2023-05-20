Special Weather Statement issued May 20 at 4:56PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
At 455 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Seneca, or 19 miles south of John Day, moving north at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Seneca.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.