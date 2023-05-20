Special Weather Statement issued May 20 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

At 500 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16

miles southwest of Paulina, or 37 miles southeast of Prineville,

moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Paulina.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.