Special Weather Statement issued May 20 at 6:21PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

At 621 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Dayville, or 25 miles east of Mitchell, moving northeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of .

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.