Special Weather Statement issued May 20 at 7:33PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
At 733 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Warm Springs, or near Madras, moving north at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Madras, Warm Springs, Gateway and southeastern Warm Springs
Reservation.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.