Special Weather Statement issued May 20 at 7:40PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
At 740 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles south of Service Creek, or 12 miles northeast of Mitchell,
moving north at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Service Creek.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.