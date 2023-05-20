Special Weather Statement issued May 20 at 7:48PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
At 748 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Culver, or 11 miles southwest of Madras, moving northeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Madras, Culver and Metolius.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.