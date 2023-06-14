Frost Advisory issued June 14 at 5:41PM PDT until June 15 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Temperatures in the lower to mid 30s will result in frost
formation. Locally, temperatures are expected to drop into the
upper 20s for areas in northern Klamath County, mainly north of
Chiloquin.
* WHERE…This includes most valley areas east of the Cascades,
including the Klamath Basin near Klamath Falls and Tulelake,
Sprague River, Bly, Chiloquin, Chemult, Silver Lake, Lakeview.
This also includes surrounding higher terrain.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.