Frost Advisory issued June 15 at 4:46AM PDT until June 15 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Temperatures in the lower to mid 30s will result in

frost formation. Locally, temperatures are expected to drop

into the upper 20s for areas in northern Klamath County,

mainly north of Chiloquin.

* WHERE…This includes most valley areas east of the Cascades,

including the Klamath Basin near Klamath Falls and Tulelake,

Sprague River, Bly, Chiloquin, Chemult, Silver Lake, Lakeview.

This also includes surrounding higher terrain.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.