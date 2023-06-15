Skip to Content
Alerts

Frost Advisory issued June 15 at 4:46AM PDT until June 15 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

By
Updated
today at 1:21 PM
Published 4:46 AM

* WHAT…Temperatures in the lower to mid 30s will result in
frost formation. Locally, temperatures are expected to drop
into the upper 20s for areas in northern Klamath County,
mainly north of Chiloquin.

* WHERE…This includes most valley areas east of the Cascades,
including the Klamath Basin near Klamath Falls and Tulelake,
Sprague River, Bly, Chiloquin, Chemult, Silver Lake, Lakeview.
This also includes surrounding higher terrain.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content