Freeze Warning issued June 18 at 1:47AM PDT until June 19 at 7:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures of 27 to

32 are expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures of 33 to 36

and partially clear skies will result in frost formation.

For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures in the mid 20s to

lower 30s are possible.

* WHERE…For the freeze warning, northern and eastern Klamath

County and western Lake County, including Sprague River, Chemult,

Crescent and higher terrain across eastern Klamath and western

Lake County. For the frost advisory, south- central Klamath

County, including Klamath Falls, Bonanza, Bly and Chiloquin. The

freeze watch includes all the area.

* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 6 AM PDT Monday. For

the Freeze Watch, from late Monday night through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Clouds and areas of light precipitation

will move into the area Monday morning. This may limit frost

potential. Then colder conditions are likely Monday night and

Tuesday morning with partially clear skies, resulting in the

potential for widespread frost formation.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.