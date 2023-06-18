Freeze Warning issued June 18 at 1:47AM PDT until June 19 at 7:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures of 27 to
32 are expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures of 33 to 36
and partially clear skies will result in frost formation.
For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures in the mid 20s to
lower 30s are possible.
* WHERE…For the freeze warning, northern and eastern Klamath
County and western Lake County, including Sprague River, Chemult,
Crescent and higher terrain across eastern Klamath and western
Lake County. For the frost advisory, south- central Klamath
County, including Klamath Falls, Bonanza, Bly and Chiloquin. The
freeze watch includes all the area.
* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 6 AM PDT Monday. For
the Freeze Watch, from late Monday night through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Clouds and areas of light precipitation
will move into the area Monday morning. This may limit frost
potential. Then colder conditions are likely Monday night and
Tuesday morning with partially clear skies, resulting in the
potential for widespread frost formation.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.