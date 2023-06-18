Freeze Warning issued June 18 at 2:48PM PDT until June 19 at 7:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures of

27 to 32 are expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures of 33

to 36 will result in frost formation. For the second Freeze

Warning, sub-freezing temperatures of 24 to 32 are expected.

* WHERE…For the first freeze warning, northern and eastern Klamath

County and northwestern Lake County, including Sprague River,

Chemult, and Crescent. For the frost advisory, south- central

Klamath County, including Klamath Falls, Bonanza, Bly and

Chiloquin. The second freeze warning includes all valley areas in

Klamath and western Lake counties.

* WHEN…For the first Freeze Warning and the Frost Advisory, from 2

AM to 7 AM PDT Monday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to

8 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Clouds and areas of light precipitation

will move into the area Monday morning. This may limit frost

potential. Then colder conditions are expected Monday night and

Tuesday morning with partially clear skies, resulting in the

potential for widespread frost formation.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.