Freeze Warning issued June 18 at 2:48PM PDT until June 19 at 7:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures of
27 to 32 are expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures of 33
to 36 will result in frost formation. For the second Freeze
Warning, sub-freezing temperatures of 24 to 32 are expected.
* WHERE…For the first freeze warning, northern and eastern Klamath
County and northwestern Lake County, including Sprague River,
Chemult, and Crescent. For the frost advisory, south- central
Klamath County, including Klamath Falls, Bonanza, Bly and
Chiloquin. The second freeze warning includes all valley areas in
Klamath and western Lake counties.
* WHEN…For the first Freeze Warning and the Frost Advisory, from 2
AM to 7 AM PDT Monday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to
8 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Clouds and areas of light precipitation
will move into the area Monday morning. This may limit frost
potential. Then colder conditions are expected Monday night and
Tuesday morning with partially clear skies, resulting in the
potential for widespread frost formation.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.