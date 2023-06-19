Freeze Warning issued June 19 at 2:51PM PDT until June 20 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 expected.
* WHERE…This includes all valley areas in Klamath, Lake, Modoc
and northeastern Sikiyou counties. This includes Silver Lake,
Fort Rock, Chemult, Klamath Falls, Keno, Paisley, Valley Falls,
and Lakeview.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 8 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.