Freeze Warning issued June 19 at 3:18AM PDT until June 19 at 7:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures

of 28 to 32 are expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures

of 33 to 36 will result in frost formation. For the second

Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures of 24 to 32 are

expected.

* WHERE…For the first freeze warning, northern and eastern

Klamath County and northwestern Lake County, including Sprague

River, Chemult, and Crescent. For the frost advisory, south-

central Klamath County, including Klamath Falls, Bonanza, Bly

and Chiloquin. The second freeze warning includes all valley

areas in Klamath and western Lake counties.

* WHEN…For the first Freeze Warning and the Frost Advisory,

from 2 AM to 7 AM PDT Monday. For the second Freeze Warning,

from 1 AM to 8 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Clouds and areas of light precipitation

will move into the area this morning. This may limit frost

potential. Then colder conditions are expected tonight and

Tuesday morning with partially clear skies, resulting in the

potential for widespread frost formation.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.