Freeze Warning issued June 19 at 3:18AM PDT until June 20 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
of 28 to 32 are expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures
of 33 to 36 will result in frost formation. For the second
Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures of 24 to 32 are
expected.
* WHERE…For the first freeze warning, northern and eastern
Klamath County and northwestern Lake County, including Sprague
River, Chemult, and Crescent. For the frost advisory, south-
central Klamath County, including Klamath Falls, Bonanza, Bly
and Chiloquin. The second freeze warning includes all valley
areas in Klamath and western Lake counties.
* WHEN…For the first Freeze Warning and the Frost Advisory,
from 2 AM to 7 AM PDT Monday. For the second Freeze Warning,
from 1 AM to 8 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Clouds and areas of light precipitation
will move into the area this morning. This may limit frost
potential. Then colder conditions are expected tonight and
Tuesday morning with partially clear skies, resulting in the
potential for widespread frost formation.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.