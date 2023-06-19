Freeze Warning issued June 19 at 6:54AM PDT until June 20 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures of 24 to 32 are expected.
* WHERE…This includes all valley areas in Klamath and western
Lake counties.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 8 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.