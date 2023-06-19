Skip to Content
Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued June 19 at 10:56AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

By
Published 10:56 AM

An unsettled weather pattern has led to widespread shower
activity this morning across southwest Washington and northwest
Oregon. Showers will continue through this evening with a 15-40%
chance of thunderstorms forming. Showers and thunderstorms will
be capable of producing funnel clouds as well as heavy rain,
accumulating hail, gusty winds, and lightning. Funnel clouds
often do not touch the ground. However, if they do touch the
ground they are dangerous and can be damaging.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content