Special Weather Statement issued June 19 at 10:56AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
An unsettled weather pattern has led to widespread shower
activity this morning across southwest Washington and northwest
Oregon. Showers will continue through this evening with a 15-40%
chance of thunderstorms forming. Showers and thunderstorms will
be capable of producing funnel clouds as well as heavy rain,
accumulating hail, gusty winds, and lightning. Funnel clouds
often do not touch the ground. However, if they do touch the
ground they are dangerous and can be damaging.