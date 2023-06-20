Freeze Warning issued June 20 at 12:45PM PDT until June 21 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures from the mid-30s to mid-20s

and as low as 14 degrees expected.

* WHERE…In California, Northeast Siskiyou County and Modoc

County. In Oregon, Klamath and Lake Counties.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.