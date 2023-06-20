Freeze Warning issued June 20 at 8:56PM PDT until June 21 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures from the mid 20s to lower 30s
expected.
* WHERE…In California, Northeast Siskiyou County and Modoc
County. In Oregon, Klamath County east of the Cascades and
Lake County.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.