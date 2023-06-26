Special Weather Statement issued June 26 at 4:30PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

At 427 PM PDT, trained weather spotters reported a strong

thunderstorm 11 miles south of Chemult, or 17 miles northeast of

Crater Lake. This storm was nearly stationary or moving slowly to

the south southeast.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Klamath

County, but will affect areas near the intersection of State Route

138 and Highway 97 and from mile marker 208 to 224 along Highway 97.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.