Special Weather Statement issued June 26 at 4:30PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
At 427 PM PDT, trained weather spotters reported a strong
thunderstorm 11 miles south of Chemult, or 17 miles northeast of
Crater Lake. This storm was nearly stationary or moving slowly to
the south southeast.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Klamath
County, but will affect areas near the intersection of State Route
138 and Highway 97 and from mile marker 208 to 224 along Highway 97.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.