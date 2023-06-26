Special Weather Statement issued June 26 at 7:17PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
At 716 PM PDT, trained weather spotters reported a strong
thunderstorm over Prineville. This storm was nearly stationary.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Crook
County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.