Heat Advisory issued June 28 at 2:48PM PDT until July 4 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Temperatures up to 110 expected in western Siskiyou

county. Temperatures in the mid 90s to around 100 in the Rogue,

Illinois, Applegate valleys and southern Curry county inland a

few miles from the coast. Temperatures in the mid 90s east of

the Cascades.

* WHERE…Portions of northern California and south central and

southwest Oregon. Including areas below 5000 feet elevation in

all counties except Coos, Douglas and Northern Curry county. I

southern Curry county from Pistol River southward and a few

miles inland from the coast.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Friday to 11 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.